CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $874.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $852.70 and a 200 day moving average of $788.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.