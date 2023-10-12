CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.