CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $206,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.89 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

