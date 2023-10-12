CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $300.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.