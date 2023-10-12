CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD opened at $151.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

