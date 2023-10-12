CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,034 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 141,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

PR opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.