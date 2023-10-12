CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $685,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

