CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

