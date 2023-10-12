CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,434 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 67.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 180,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

