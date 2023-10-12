CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Down 1.7%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.00 and last traded at $165.31. Approximately 162,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 422,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

