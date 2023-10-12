Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

