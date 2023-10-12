Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.