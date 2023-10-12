Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Roku by 980.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

