Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,099 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

