Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 170.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

