Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,040 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

