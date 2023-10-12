Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,862 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

