Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,705 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

