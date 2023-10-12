Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

