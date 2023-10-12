Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $45.12 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

