Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Darktrace Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:DARK opened at GBX 387.14 ($4.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5,528.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.24).

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

