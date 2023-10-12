David Stirling Purchases 49 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($182.33).

Zotefoams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 302.44 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.72. The stock has a market cap of £147.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.08).

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.