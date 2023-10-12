David Stirling Purchases 49 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider David Stirling bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($182.33).

Zotefoams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 302.44 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.72. The stock has a market cap of £147.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.08).

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.