DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 342,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 712,784 shares.The stock last traded at $76.26 and had previously closed at $75.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

DaVita Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

