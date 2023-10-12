DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
