DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.92. 16,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,923. DBS Group has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $110.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

