Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

