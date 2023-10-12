Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

