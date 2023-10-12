Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.