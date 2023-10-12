Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.