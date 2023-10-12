Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

