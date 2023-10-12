Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.01. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 6,081,775 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

