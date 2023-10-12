Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

