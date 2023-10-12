DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

