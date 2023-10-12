DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

