DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.12

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.12 and last traded at $76.67, with a volume of 2189907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

DexCom Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

