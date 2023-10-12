Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

