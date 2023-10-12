Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

FANG opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.