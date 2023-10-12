Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Up 1.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.20 and last traded at $161.68. Approximately 207,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,070,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

