Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 86,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,076,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

