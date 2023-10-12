Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 812,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 417,215 shares.The stock last traded at $40.38 and had previously closed at $40.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

