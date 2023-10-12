Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 822,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

