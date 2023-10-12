Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 675,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the previous session’s volume of 102,399 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $46.43.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 194,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.