Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Position Boosted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,637,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,696,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock remained flat at $46.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

