Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of DFSD stock remained flat at $46.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.00.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

