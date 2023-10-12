Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,645,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

