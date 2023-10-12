Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.60. 1,840,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,586,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $8,361,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 259,287 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

