Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45. 26,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 245,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBS. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

