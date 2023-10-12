Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,462. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

