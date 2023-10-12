Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.20

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$97.20 and last traded at C$96.76, with a volume of 28356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.54.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4620853 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.