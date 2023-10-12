Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 242,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 684,203 shares.The stock last traded at $365.92 and had previously closed at $354.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.59.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

