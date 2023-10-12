DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $36.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of DV opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $368,039.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $368,039.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,174,193 shares of company stock valued at $818,346,452. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $42,675,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

